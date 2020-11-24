USD 260 recently announced the Military Child Education Coalition (MCEC) has selected Derby Middle School’s Student 2 Student Club as a finalist for the national S2S Middle School Team of the Year. S2S’s core values are leadership, service, academics, finding the way, relationships and 100% acceptance. They have shown dedication to ensuring each new student is welcomed and accepted within their school.
DMS club finalist for prestigious honor
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
-
-
- 1 min to read
-
Nov 26
-
Nov 30
-
Nov 30
-
Dec 3
-
Dec 4
-
Dec 5
-
Dec 5
-
Dec 5
-
Dec 12