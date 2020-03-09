Derby Middle School and Derby North Middle School students participated in the recent History Day regional competition. They will compete at the state level on April 18 for one of the top two spots and an invitation to Nationals.
The students from DMS are Danielle Turner, 2nd in individual performance, and Addison Leggett, 1st in historical paper.
The students from DNMS include: Caleb Rogers, 1st in individual exhibits; Carson Griffin, 2nd in individual exhibits; Christina Truong, 1st in individual websites; Weston Uptmor, 2nd in individual websites; Tin Tran, 3rd in individual websites; Brandon Beal and Justin Tang, 2nd in group websites; Kaidence Williams, 3rd in individual documentaries; Abby Kuhn, 1st in individual performance; and Alexandra Pugh and Audrey Thompson, 1st in group performance.
Caleb Rogers (DNMS) won $25 for 1st in category special award, Christina Truong (DNMS) won $50 for best topic related to youth and Peyton Puig (DMS) won a $100 prize for best research using local museums.