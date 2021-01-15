Derby Public Schools is on the last stretch of a project to digitize student records that began in August 2019.
The district began scanning physical student records, like transcripts, to a secured server in 2019 in an effort to save storage space and reduce the district’s footprint moving forward. The scanning is being contracted out to a private company.
The project began with a collection of over 800,000 student records at the administrative center. With those records scanned, the district now has to complete a smaller batch at the district’s bus barn.
The Derby Board of Education is expected to approve scanning the last set of records at its next meeting, Jan. 25.
Overall, the digitization project cost the district about $32,000.
The district is required by law to have a copy of the records but will be able to destroy the physical copies once all records are scanned and securely stored.