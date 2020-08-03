The Derby Board of Education last week approved the purchase of 301 Verizon Jetpack mobile internet hotspots. The unlimited data devices are intended for students in need of assistance obtaining internet services for schoolwork and other school-related needs.
The purchase will be funded by Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds and donations, and is estimated to cost more than $20,000. The exact total cost is not yet finalized.
The number of devices was determined by the district based upon the number of students who had spotty internet access or no internet access at all last spring.
The Jetpack devices will not be activated until they are checked out to a family. Once checked out, the devices individually cost $40 a month for service, which the district plans to cover for families in need of assistance. The district will have the capability to turn off the hotspots remotely and limit the number of connected devices if needed.
The district is still working out the criteria that would allow families to receive the hotspot devices for free or at a reduced cost. One criteria being used is whether a family qualifies for free or reduced lunches, but families may also qualify based upon other criteria. Filling out free and reduced lunch paperwork will not be a requirement.
The board of education approved the purchase of the hotspots 7-0. The district plans to have the devices in stock before the start of the fall semester.