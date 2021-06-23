The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced in April that it would extend free meal coverage for all enrolled students for the 2021-2022 school year.
All Derby students will qualify for a free breakfast and free lunch each day. Secondary students also have the option to purchase an additional meal if they are
still hungry.
The district is currently offering a free, pre-packaged meal pickup service through July 30. The program is running from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through
Friday at three locations: the Central Kitchen, Oaklawn Elementary and Wineteer Elementary.
No meals will be served July 5.
Parents must bring their children to the first summer meal pickup in order to verify the number of children in their household. They will then be given a numbered sign that they can use for the rest of the summer.