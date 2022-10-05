KS kids fitness day

A group of third-graders from Stone Creek Elementary play a game of tug-of-war at the Kansas Kids Fitness day at Panther Stadium on Sept. 28.

Nearly 600 USD 260 third-graders covered Panther Stadium to participate in Kansas Kids Fitness Day on Sept. 28.

The statewide event encourages young students to be active with rotations of various games and activities. From hula-hooping, tic-tac-toe or kicking a soccer ball, the kids get to be active in a variety of ways.

