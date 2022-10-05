Nearly 600 USD 260 third-graders covered Panther Stadium to participate in Kansas Kids Fitness Day on Sept. 28.
The statewide event encourages young students to be active with rotations of various games and activities. From hula-hooping, tic-tac-toe or kicking a soccer ball, the kids get to be active in a variety of ways.
“I just love seeing them be active and having fun,” El Paso Elementary PE teacher Jason Thomas said. “At the stations, you don’t have to be an awesome athlete because every station is different, and there is something for everybody.”
The Derby school district brings third-graders from every elementary school to Panther Stadium for an afternoon of games led by members of the Derby High School JROTC program.
It has been a special event for the last 10 years as it is specific to third-graders. The event had been held in the spring. After several rainouts canceled the event in prior years, the district opted to host the fitness day in the fall and used Panther Stadium as its central location to emphasize a sense of hometown spirit.
“It is really fun to see, and it is also special because it is only third grade,” Stone Creek Elementary PE teacher Megan Stos said. “We picked Panther Stadium as our central location because we all grow up to be a Derby Panther, but it is just a great time to watch the kids have fun doing activities.”
Stos said that Col. Michael Dillard does a fantastic job with his JROTC cadets, and the high school students help set up the event and lead each station to make the event run smoothly.
The event holds an impact for both the students and the teachers. Thomas has been able to briefly reunite with students that have moved past boundary lines, which is one thing he loves about the event. For Stos, running the event means more to her now because she is a Derby grad and participated in it when she was in third grade.
“I am a Derby grad, this is my hometown and I remember doing this when I was in third grade, so it’s special for our community,” Stos said. “Even through all the things we have had happen the last couple of years, we still put our time into this because the kids love it; the teachers love it.”
Cody Friesen is the sports editor for the Derby Informer. Contact him with sports tips at sports@derbyinformer.com, and follow @Derby_Sports on Twitter for the latest updates.