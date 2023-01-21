At its Jan. 9 meeting, USD 260 Superintendent Heather Bohaty presented the results of a recent survey to the Board of Education, which was required by the American Rescue Plan as part of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding. The federal program was approved by the Department of Education as part of the larger COVID-19 aid plan.
The survey included answers from respondents who were educators, staff, parents and community members. The purpose is to get feedback on the district’s plan for safe return to in-person instruction and continuity of services. The survey was open from Dec. 7 through 21 and also asked for feedback on tutoring and summer learning, which is planned for this summer.
Responses on questions about summer learning led to some obvious issues parents felt were of concern. The most obvious of those was in a question about potential barriers for students being able to participate in summer learning. More than half of the total responses indicated that transportation to summer learning was a potential barrier.
Conflicts with student activities like sports or other scheduled events and vacations were also barriers, but only about 16 percent of the total responses were impacted by these events.
When asked about what time of the day would be best for families in the summer, 51.5 percent indicated that either morning or afternoon would work for them. Morning times were preferred by 37.1 percent and 11.4 percent preferred afternoons.
The survey asked if there were any other additional health safety precautions that would make respondents feel more comfortable about being at school. The district already offers free in-home COVID-19 test kits when school is in session. Responses were wide and varied on this question.
Even though one single additional precaution didn’t stand out, better or increased cleaning and disinfecting every night was the most requested additional precaution. Another precaution mentioned was wearing masks when needed and when individuals are symptomatic.
A question about feedback on additional ways to support students more through tutoring, beyond what the district already offers, was asked. The district currently offers tutoring in different formats at various buildings.
Again, a wide range of responses came in but the most suggested feedback was to make tutoring available to all students at all schools. Offering it to more grade levels and schools that need the most support was also proposed.
District officials used the information from the survey in making adjustments or additions to the required Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services plan.