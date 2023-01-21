USD 260 Tutoring

A call for more tutoring services was among the feedback received from a recent ESSER survey that went out to USD 260 patrons.

 FILE

At its Jan. 9 meeting, USD 260 Superintendent Heather Bohaty presented the results of a recent survey to the Board of Education, which was required by the American Rescue Plan as part of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding. The federal program was approved by the Department of Education as part of the larger COVID-19 aid plan. 

The survey included answers from respondents who were educators, staff, parents and community members. The purpose is to get feedback on the district’s plan for safe return to in-person instruction and continuity of services. The survey was open from Dec. 7 through 21 and also asked for feedback on tutoring and summer learning, which is planned for this summer. 

