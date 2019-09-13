Derby Public Schools is still searching for volunteers to be a part of transition committees as the district plans to close Pleasantview Elementary, open Stone Creek Elementary, and implement boundary changes in the coming years.
The Derby Board of Education approved the district’s transition plans and chairs for each committee at its Sept. 9 meeting. The committees are meant to help maintain a smooth transition and collect community feedback on upcoming changes.
“We’re committed to helping make this transition as smooth as possible and want to ensure we have collaborative input on the transition plans,” Superintendent Heather Bohaty said in a memo to school board members.
The committees include one for Pleasantview, one for students and families, one for staff, one for curriculum, one for equipment and technology, and one for moving and logistics. There is also a staffing committee that is closed to only administrators.
Those who do not wish to participate in a committee may still submit their feedback on the district’s transition process.
The following committee chairs were approved by board members at their most recent meeting:
• Andy Koenigs and Sandy Rusher — Staffing/Administrative
• Jennifer Laxton and Korte Warren — Pleasantview
• Jarrod Craig, Lanie Hladik and Marc Woofter — Students/Families
• Shannon Demel, Andy Koenigs and Emily Noe — Staff
• Azure Henwood, Donna Osborn and Holly Putnam-Jackson — Curricular
• Dennis Elledge, John Reiger and Janine Riley — Equipment/Technology
• Joe Dessenberger and Jeff Ohmes — Moving/Logistics
Board members also approved a transition timeline, which includes regular committee meetings from Sept. 20 to Dec. 1, chair meetings on Oct. 8 and Nov. 5, and a final meeting on Dec. 2.
Pleasantview is slated to close after this school year, and Stone Creek is expected to open for the 2020-2021 school year.
Boundary changes approved by the school board in March will not go into effect until the 2021-2022 school year.
For more information about the transition process, committees, timeline, or to sign up for a committee, visit derbyschools.com/bond/transition_committees.