USD 260 Special Services will host an event for parents and students to get connected with resources in the community.
The Special Services Parent Night and Resource Fair will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Derby High School, 920 Rock Rd.
The come-and-go event will feature several organizations and resources in the community, including the Derby Recreation Center, Derby Public Library, Envision, Social Security, Vocational Rehabilitation and more.
Those who wish to attend the event should RSVP by calling 316-554-8004 or emailing specialservices@usd260.com.