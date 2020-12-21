Derby Public Schools has reached out to more than 3,500 families since hiring its new attendance support staff.
The district hired an attendance coordinator and three attendance clerks to connect with students who aren’t making it to class. Their job is to help students and families connect with the resources they need to stay on track.
So far, the support team has made 3,697 calls to families, about 94.5% of the 3,910 families in the district. The district has successfully reached about 1,600 of the families called, or about 45%.
In the calls, support staff are making sure families have wifi and all the materials needed for courses, asking if they need technology help, and making families aware of the lunch and breakfast programs.