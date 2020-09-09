The school district recently announced it will serve free meals to all enrolled students through funding provided by the United States Department of Agriculture. The free meals will continue through December 31 unless funding runs out. That means all enrolled students do not need to add funds to their meal account for breakfast or lunch, unless at the secondary level and purchasing a second meal. Families will receive a notification if funding runs out. Curbside meal pickup is also available for students learning from home. Additional details can be found at derbyschools.com.
District serving free meals to all students
