The Derby USD 260 Board of Education property insurance premium for the 2023-2024 school year will increase by 30% from $729,134 to $945,928 from the previous school year. This marks the fifth consecutive year property insurance premiums have increased by double-digit percentages for the district. In the 2019-2020 school year premiums increased 42%; 2020-2021, 21%; 2021-2022, 27%; 2022-2023, 34%; and 2023-2024, 30%.
USD 260 has been a member of the Kansas Education Risk Management Pool (KERMP) for property insurance since 2016. Prior increases were due to increased property values, claims and additional property added to the policy following the 2018 bond issue.
Board President Michael Blankenship questioned whether being a member of KERMP was something the district should continue to do given the nearly $1 million premium and no recent claims or changes in policy.
“To my knowledge, we did not have any catastrophic claims. We haven’t had one for a couple of years,” said John Regier, district director of finance.
“I would recommend looking at a higher deductible if that’s an option. Even if we have to set aside some cash or have a contingency fund,” said Andy Watkins, BOE member.
Leaving KERMP is something the district would need to decide by January 2024 and a new insurer may not be able to lock in a rate at that time. The current policy expires at the end of June 2024.
Regier, who is leaving the district, said he hesitated to offer advice on future decisions and assured the board finance staff in the district would be able to help at the time.
The board approved paying the premium.
Earlier in the meeting, the board approved paying the district’s worker compensation insurance premium with a new provider, United Heartland, for $412,518. The premium for the previous year was $390,209.