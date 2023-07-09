John Regier - School Finance Director Color.jpg

Former district Director of finance John Regier outlines a significant increase the cost of property Insurance the school district will pay for the 2023-2024 school year.*

The Derby USD 260 Board of Education property insurance premium for the 2023-2024 school year will increase by 30% from $729,134 to $945,928 from the previous school year. This marks the fifth consecutive year property insurance premiums have increased by double-digit percentages for the district. In the 2019-2020 school year premiums increased 42%; 2020-2021, 21%; 2021-2022, 27%; 2022-2023, 34%; and 2023-2024, 30%.

USD 260 has been a member of the Kansas Education Risk Management Pool (KERMP) for property insurance since 2016. Prior increases were due to increased property values, claims and additional property added to the policy following the 2018 bond issue.

