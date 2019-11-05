A September head count report for the 2019-2020 school year shows that Derby Public Schools saw an increase of 115 students.
The largest increases were found at Derby High School, which went from 2,015 to 2,077 students, and Derby Middle School, which went from 793 to 855. Some schools, such as Cooper and Derby Hills elementary schools, saw slight decreases. This explains why the increases from DMS and DHS equal more than the overall increase for the district.
Enrollment numbers did not include students at private schools St. Mary’s and Faith Lutheran. Some of those students are enrolled part-time in partial P.E., music, English Language Learning (ELL) and special education. Faith Lutheran has 22 students and St. Mary’s has 267 students in the district.
The total percentage of students in free and reduced lunch programs remained roughly the same as last school year, at 45.4%. The total number of students in English Language Learning courses dropped from 682 to 600 this year.
The district also saw a considerably large increase in the number of students in special education, which jumped from 1,265 to 1,348 this year.