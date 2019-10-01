Derby’s two nominees for Kansas Teacher of the Year were recognized Sept. 23 at the board of education meeting.
Holly Wills, Cooper Elementary, and Kimberly Stucky, Derby North Middle School, are the district’s two nominees for the 2020 award.
The award recognizes teachers who exemplify excellent teaching in classrooms across the state. Its mission is to build and utilize a network of standout teachers who are leading the way in improving schools, student performance and education as a profession.
Principals from each school spoke about the nominees.
“I’ve really gotten to know [Wills’] passion for kids and her passion for her profession,” said Cooper Elementary Principal Alberto Carrillo. “She is very compassionate in making sure that all kids’ needs are met, not just academically and socially, but also physically.”
Carrillo said Wills has been key to establishing physical events and clubs, including the Turkey Trot and Family Fit Night.
DNMS Principal Jeff Smith called Stucky’s coworkers to ask one word they think describes Stucky and her teaching style. He read their responses at the BOE meeting.
“Leader. Visionary. Creative. Ethical. Dedicated. Advocate. Hard-worker. Team player. Supportive. Knowledgeable. Passionate. Compassionate. Educator. Mrs. Stucky often finds a way to lead others that multiply her efforts.”
Each school district is allowed to nominate one elementary classroom teacher and one secondary classroom teacher each year. The nominee must be a full-time classroom teacher in any state accredited school, pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, who is planning to continue teaching.
Nominees must also have at least five years’ experience as a teacher and should be prepared for public appearances.
The winner of the KTOTY award is traditionally announced in November.