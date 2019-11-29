Derby Public Schools received nine awards for its communication efforts as part of a contest hosted by the Kansas Association of School Boards (KASB) and the Kansas School Public Relations Association (KanSPRA). This year’s contest gave out 54 awards across ten categories. DPS received awards of excellence for its Celebrating Derby K-12 writing contest, new website navigation, photos from the Stone Creek Elementary groundbreaking and the inaugural “We Want You” job fair. The district received certificates of merit for its Derby Proud campaign, Staff News of the Week (NOW), KidCast - Special Voting Edition, and the State of the District year-in review. Pictured, left to right: Shauna Pugh, public information assistant; Brock Stuhlsatz, membership chair of the Derby Noon Lions Club; Katie Carlson, communications director; and Martha Lawson, food service director.
District receives public relations awards
- BY INFORMER STAFF mail@derbyinformer.com
