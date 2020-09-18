The Derby Board of Education approved the purchase of Zoom licenses for all certified instructional staff, classified instructional staff and administrators at the board’s Sept. 14 meeting. The purchase includes 750 annual education licenses, and cost $28,080 in total. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act is funding the purchase. The licenses allow teachers and staff to host Zoom meetings that are longer than 40 minutes, and grant them access to additional features unavailable for free users.
District purchasing 750 Zoom licenses through CARES Act
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
