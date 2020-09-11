Mother Daughter working from home_SS_orig.jpg

Derby Public Schools is providing parents and guardians online training sessions covering a number of topics, including technology, curriculum, social-emotional resources, health, and general tips for at-home learning. Sessions will be held throughout the day on September 15, 16, and 22. The schedule and sign-up link can be found on the district’s website. Sessions must be signed up by 5 p.m. the day before each session.

