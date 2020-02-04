Derby Public Schools elementary students and their families will have chances to take virtual and real tours of their assigned buildings for the 2020-21 school year, easing the transition of boundary changes.
Information about where students will attend school became available online Jan. 31 at www.derbyschools.com through an address locator tool.
The tool amounts to a search component allowing the user to input information on the student’s address and grade. The system then searches for information on the appropriate school the student will attend, as well as provides transportation information.
The exact link to the search tool information is www.derbyschools.com/district/departments/transportation/address_locator_search_tool_
Sedgwick county maps are available on the site as well to find the correct address format to use in the locator tool. The new district boundary maps are also available through the web page.
The district also will mail information to families of students in kindergarten through seventh grades. Those letters are scheduled to go out this week.
Timelines, open house for Pleasantview
On Feb. 17, according to a timeline the district developed, students and families can view a virtual tour of their assigned school that will be posted on school and district websites.
On April 1, the district will send a newsletter with transition information to all residents of the district.
An open house for Pleasantview Elementary School, which is closing at the end of this school year, planned for 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. May 2. Open houses at elementary schools are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. May 7.
May 20 is the last day of classes for elementary students, and Aug. 12 is the first day of school.
On the staff side, boxes and moving supplies will be available May 8. May 26 is the last day to pack, including latchkey programs. The district’s grounds and operations department will begin moving May 27. The district will close all elementary buildings for cleaning and furniture moving from June 1 to 30.