Derby Public Schools proposed a plan to replace automatic external defibrillators (AEDs) at most of its buildings by next year.
The district would like to bid for the new defibrillators through local vendors – a move that he said would result in a better price than the district’s current contract with Greenbush. The bid is set to be awarded at the Derby Board of Education’s Jan. 27 meeting.
The Department of Labor requires AEDs in the workplace in the event that a worker suffers cardiac arrest while on the job. The devices can save treatment time and improve survival odds because they can be used before first responders arrive.