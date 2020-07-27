The district recently shared the results of a survey sent to Derby staff and parents asking about their preferences for the upcoming school year.
Learning models
Out of 464 staff members who answered the survey, 60.3% said they’d prefer an in-person learning option if local health authorities say it is safe to return to school with cautionary measures in place, 36.4% said they’d prefer a hybrid option, and 18.5% said they’d prefer a remote option.
There were 7.5 percent of respondents who said they have an increased health risk.
Parents were asked the same question. Out of 3,588 respondents, 61.8% of parents said they’d prefer an in-person learning model, 24.2% said they’d prefer a hybrid option, and 13.6% said they’d prefer a remote option.
Precautionary measures
Staff and parents were also asked about precautionary measures that would make them more comfortable.
Out of 467 staff members, 52.9% said they’d like all students and staff to wear masks, 30.8% said they’d prefer to continue remote learning as long as possible, 57.6% said they’d like to look to local health officials for guidance, 62.3% said they’d like to see social distancing in classrooms, 88% said they’d like to be contacted if a student or staff member gets sick, 75.6% said they’d like sufficient PPE for students and staff, and 53.5% said they’d like to expand testing and contact tracing of COVID-19.
Out of 3,595 parents, 40.9% said they’d like masks to be required for all students and staff, 27.8% said they’d like remote learning to continue as long as possible, 49.4% said they’d like to look to local health officials for guidance, 54.8% said they’d like to see social distancing in classrooms, 76.3% said they’d like to be contacted if a student or staff member gets sick, 48.7% said they’d like sufficient PPE for students and staff, and 38% said they’d like to expand testing and contact tracing.
Less traffic in buildings
Lastly, staff and parents were asked if they’d be supportive of having less traffic in school buildings to limit COVID-19 exposure.
Out of 464 staff members, 95.9% said they’d be supportive of less traffic in buildings.
Out of 3,584 parents, 87.3 percent said they’d be supportive of less traffic.