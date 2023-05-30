Youth vaping has become a serious problem in the Derby school district. Derby police reported that in 2022, 94% of all arrests at Derby High School, Derby Middle School and Derby North Middle School were related to vaping and tobacco violations. Cases reported at the three schools increased by 56% in 2022 to 306 cases.
Administrators in the district are looking for ways to cut down on youth vaping through detection devices and awareness education.
During the 2022-2023 school year, a vape detector was installed in one restroom at Derby Middle School as a pilot project to judge the effectiveness of the unit and the impact it would have on discovering the incidence of student vaping in the school. The pilot has been very successful in notifying school administration to this activity so that it can be dealt with through the disciplinary process.
At the May 24 Board of Education meeting, Burke Jones, director of operations for USD 260, presented a request to purchase 49 additional detectors for a cost of $114,450 that will be installed in restrooms at all three secondary schools. Jones said he plans to apply for a safety and security grant that could pay 50% of the cost of the detectors.
The pilot program at DMS was considered a success based on the number of students caught.
“It’s definitely catching people in the act,” Jones said.
“We don’t get false positives,” said DMS Principal Clint Shipley of the machines’ accuracy.
Questions of how the pilot program is being qualified as successful brought up by the board were addressed by Jones and Shipley. Shipley said success was judged by the increased numbers of students caught vaping and reporting the issue to parents who may not be aware of their child’s behavior.
Board member Jennifer Neel spoke in support of installing the devices.
“I had a really good conversation with a couple of middle school teachers and staff who say they love this program. The only problem is it is not in more bathrooms,” Neel said.
The subject will be brought back for a vote at the next board meeting.
Dr. Holly Putnam-Jackson, assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, shared information on the available resources for vaping education and prevention resources.
“The resources available speak to the addiction part of vaping. As Mr. Shipley said, he’s surprised that we continue to catch people as the word is out as to where the detector is. It speaks to the strengths of some of the problems with vaping once kids get started,” Putnam-Jackson said.
It is recommended by health organizations that schools address this issue on three different levels – primary prevention, early identification and repeated use. Primary prevention is where students are being educated about the dangers of vaping, so they have an awareness about it, before experiencing it for the first time.
Putnam-Jackson equated the primary prevention campaign to the “This is your brain on drugs” drug awareness campaign, which showed an egg in a frying pan, that was implemented in the late 1980s.
The early identification level involves having swift consequences and parent notification if a student is caught vaping for the first time. The swift reaction and consequences can help deter future vape use.
For those students who continue to vape and are not deterred by parents or other consequences, the school district looks into other methods for helping the students and their family.
The district’s plan for addressing the levels includes further education at all levels with teachers, parents and students. Annual prevention education units would be taught to students beginning in the spring semester of fifth grade. Prevention can include a student-voice group that advocates for saying no to vaping. Teachers are also asking for more specific information on what vaping devices can look like.
The student vaping education proposal is to teach age-appropriate instructional units beginning in the fifth grade curriculum dealing with level one awareness and culminating in 12th grade with units focused on the second and third levels . The goal of the instructional plan will be to give students the information they need to make good choices.
All Derby secondary schools will participate next year in Project Echo for Vaping, a one-semester, team-based approach that works with other schools’ teams across Kansas in sharing knowledge and successful practices in dealing with student vaping on campus. The team is led by a school resource officer and can include educators, coaches and administrators. Educational sessions and resources are made available to the team and a final report and presentation is shared with all participants by the team.