Vaping Issues

USD 260 is expanding on a pilot project to install more vape detectors in bathrooms at secondary schools – as it has become a growing problem for the high school and two middle schools in Derby.

 COURTESY

Youth vaping has become a serious problem in the Derby school district. Derby police reported that in 2022, 94% of all arrests at Derby High School, Derby Middle School and Derby North Middle School were related to vaping and tobacco violations. Cases reported at the three schools increased by 56% in 2022 to 306 cases. 

Administrators in the district are looking for ways to cut down on youth vaping through detection devices and awareness education.

