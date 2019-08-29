Derby Public Schools is looking for volunteers to serve on committees tasked with ensuring a smooth transition as Pleasantview Elementary School closes, Stone Creek Elementary School opens and students are impacted by boundary changes.
“We’re committed to helping make this transition as smooth as possible and want to ensure we have collaborative input on the transition plans,” Superintendent Heather Bohaty said in a memo to school board members.
The district will seek input from staff, parents, students and community members. It included information about opportunities to serve on various committees with Derby water bills sent out in August and also asked for volunteers in its July newsletter mailed to all residents of the district. Information about the committees also is on the district’s website, www.derbyschools.com. People who don’t want to volunteer but want to share input may do so online.
Only one administrative committee will be a closed group.
Bohaty noted that people process change differently.
“There are people who are really excited about change,” and people who are more cautious, Bohaty said.
“The goal of the transition committee is to provide an opportunity to address everything on people’s minds,” Bohaty said.
Andy Koenigs, assistant superintendent of human resources, said “one of the biggest stressors for staff is do I have a job, where I am going to be working and who will I be working with?”
The district will be communicating with all elementary-school staff Sept. 9 and is working on a video message for all staff, he said.
The school board also is scheduled to approve committees Sept. 9. A kickoff meeting with the chairs of each committee is slated for Sept. 12 and all transition committee members will meet Sept. 16.
Committees include one for Pleasantview, one for students and families, one for staff, one for curricular activities, one for equipment and technology, and one for moving and logistics.
Pleasantview is slated to close after this school year. Stone Creek is scheduled to open for the 2020-21 school year. Boundary changes passed by the school board in March go into effect for the 2021-22 school year.