The winners of the January I Make a Difference awards were recognized at the Derby school board’s most recent meeting on Jan. 24, with Kyle Russell (volunteer) and Officer Justin Malcolm (staff) receiving the honors.
President of Citizens Bank of Kansas (formerly Verus Bank), Russell was recognized for making a difference in Derby Public Schools as well as his long-standing positive impact in the community overall.
Russell has been instrumental in building a strong and stable partnership between CBK and the school district. Not only do his initiatives bring financial benefit back to the district, but because of his efforts many students have had opportunities to learn and grow through internships and mentoring provided through the bank branch at Derby High School.
Additionally, Russell has given his own time and insight serving on the district’s strategic planning steering committee, budget and finance committees, continuing to give wherever a need arises.
Outside of the partnerships and committee work, Russell has volunteered to keep statistics for the Derby High School football team and continues to volunteer as an announcer for the Derby High School baseball team. He has been an avid supporter of both district students and staff and emulates Derby pride.
Malcolm, meanwhile, was awarded for his work at El Paso Elementary School as the building’s adopt-a-school officer. A member of the Derby Police Department partnering with the USD 260 school, Malcolm is readily available to visit with students who are having struggles. He is encouraging and is able to guide students to make good decisions.
When fitting, Malcom supports teachers with curriculum, talking with classes about community issues and giving authentic examples when discussing safety and service in the community. Just recently, Malcom sat in with the fifth grade DARE officer and has since gone to two weeks of required DARE training so that he could become El Paso’s DARE officer for next school year.
Helping wherever needed, Malcolm stepped up as a substitute teacher when El Paso was struggling to fill those positions last year – subbing on his days off from the Derby PD. His willingness to always lend a helping hand is appreciated by the El Paso staff – making an impact in both the school and the Derby community overall.