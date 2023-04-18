DHS Discipline

A new discipline matrix was included in proposed updates to the Derby High School and middle school handbooks.

 FILE

During recent updates to school handbooks, a new point system for student discipline was outlined for the Derby Board of Education at the April 10 board meeting.

Derby High School and both Derby North Middle School and Derby Middle School plan to adopt a discipline point matrix. The matrix includes five levels of infractions ranging from dress code violations and skipping class (level one) to arson and firearms/weapons (level five).

