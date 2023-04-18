During recent updates to school handbooks, a new point system for student discipline was outlined for the Derby Board of Education at the April 10 board meeting.
Derby High School and both Derby North Middle School and Derby Middle School plan to adopt a discipline point matrix. The matrix includes five levels of infractions ranging from dress code violations and skipping class (level one) to arson and firearms/weapons (level five).
Each level is assigned a point value and students can accumulate points throughout the school year. For DHS, once that total reaches 50 points, an expulsion hearing is scheduled. The middle schools have a threshold of 60 points for an expulsion hearing. All three schools will restrict student participation in extra-curricular activities at 25 points.
“The idea is that this is giving us a bigger picture of all of the different disciplinary actions that may have occurred with a particular student. It helps us to intervene with supports that they may need. It also helps us to implement appropriate discipline with regards to those,” Becky Moeder, assistant superintendent of human resources, said during the handbook presentation.
Administrators will have some leeway for level one point assignments, from one to five points.
Principals from the middle schools, high school and elementary level, as well as three members of the school board, were part of the handbook committee that drafted the matrix.
An additional change was clarification on the district’s dress code and the addition of dress code violations to the matrix. Moeder said this would let principals better enforce the code and let teachers feel more supported when they report a dress code infraction.
The board will take action on the recommended changes, to be implemented in the 2023-2024 school year, at a future meeting.