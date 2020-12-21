Derby Public Schools is continuing to distribute wifi hotspots for families who need internet service at home.
At the Dec. 14 school board meeting, Superintendent Heather Bohaty said the district has checked out 665 hotspots overall to families in its endeavor to provide wifi for at-home learning. Families can pick up the wifi hotspots or have them delivered to their homes.
The hotspots are providing wireless internet service for 403 elementary students, 174 middle school students and 214 high school students. Additionally, the hotspots are helping provide internet for 94 staff members.
Some families have multiple people in the district, which explains why the total number of people impacted is more than the number of hotspots given out.
The hotspots are covered mostly by grant money.