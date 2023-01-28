January IMAD 2023

Sara Niyonteze (left) and Sherii Farmer were recently recognized during a BOE meeting as the January winners of the district’s “I Make A Difference” awards.

 COURTESY/DERBY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

During the Jan. 23 school board meeting, Derby Public Schools announced the winners of the district’s “I Make A Difference” awards for the month of January. Both Sherii Farmer (volunteer) and Sara Niyonteze (staff) were honored during the awards presentation.

Volunteer winner Farmer is a community relations manager from KCP&L and Westar Energy, Evergy Companies. She was nominated for her efforts to provide great opportunities for Derby Public Schools staff and students with a focus on learning more about the various career fields available within the community through Evergy.

