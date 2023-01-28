During the Jan. 23 school board meeting, Derby Public Schools announced the winners of the district’s “I Make A Difference” awards for the month of January. Both Sherii Farmer (volunteer) and Sara Niyonteze (staff) were honored during the awards presentation.
Volunteer winner Farmer is a community relations manager from KCP&L and Westar Energy, Evergy Companies. She was nominated for her efforts to provide great opportunities for Derby Public Schools staff and students with a focus on learning more about the various career fields available within the community through Evergy.
Each time the curriculum department reaches out to Farmer with new ideas for events or class speakers, she is always eager and willing to help by matching Evergy professionals to the specific needs of a particular event or class. For example, Farmer organized a bucket truck and two linemen to visit a district inservice – allowing teachers to ride in the bucket and experience the equipment firsthand.
Additionally, during STEMKAMP over the summer of 2022, Farmer willingly staffed an Evergy table with hands-on STEM activities for students to experience and learn from. She plans to return for STEMKAMP in 2023.
Farmer also reached out regarding the STEM Innovation Challenge and Brianna Bosley happened to have a group of students in her AP Environmental Science class from Derby High School who were extremely interested in participating. Evergy sponsored the group and Farmer continued to work as she connected the students with Evergy professionals to begin discussing their project.
The group of DHS students from AP Environmental Science won the Innovation Challenge and were encouraged to submit their work for a second competition. The students then won the opportunity to travel to Washington, D.C., to present and receive several awards – with Farmer organizing another sponsorship to help with travel expenses.
It is not unusual for Farmer to reach out with speakers or presentations in mind, according to district leadership, but she always makes sure to cater the speaker to the specific interests of the class. The opportunities that Farmer has helped orchestrate for students and staff has helped make direct connections from the learning taking place in their classrooms to real-world applications.
Among staff, Niyonteze was the recipient of the January IMAD award for her quick response in a moment of need.
Niyonteze is a bus aide who rides along on the route for Park Hill Elementary. Recently, while taking her assigned students home on their regular route, she noticed one of her former bus students (who now attends middle school) walking down the street. Knowing the student and his after school routine, she knew it was not typical for him to be out walking alone, so she quickly called dispatch for assistance. Dispatch advised her to find the student and attempt to stop his movement away from home.
While dispatch tried to contact the parent, Niyonteze had the bus driver turned around in an attempt to find the student once again. Once the student was found, they encouraged him to get on the bus, but were unsuccessful. However, they were able to guide him toward his home until his mom was able to catch up to them and get him safely back home.
The student’s mom was extremely grateful. In a social media post, she expressed how happy she was that the bus was in the right place at the right time. She also noted she was grateful that Niyonteze knew something wasn’t right when she saw her child walking down the street – and for acting quickly in a positive manner for the safety and well-being of the student.