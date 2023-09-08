The 2024 Horizon Award nominees from Derby Public Schools were recently announced. Jasmine Banks, a first grade teacher at Wineteer Elementary, and Robert Shay a Social Studies teacher at Derby High School were recognized by staff and administration as this year’s nominees. The program, supported by the Kansas State Department of Education, celebrates exemplary first-year educators who have demonstrated outstanding teaching in their elementary and secondary classrooms. Nominated teachers will submit applications, due in October, and the winners will receive special recognition at the KEEN State Education Conference in February in Topeka.
District announces Horizon Award nominees
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
-
-