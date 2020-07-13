In response an emergency order by Dr. Garold Minns, Sedgwick County health officer, Derby Public Schools recently shared an update to its mask wearing policy.
The district update reiterated some of the emergency order’s general guidelines, including that “masks should be worn while inside any indoor or outdoor public space where distancing of six feet at all times is not possible, and in line and waiting to enter an indoor public space” and that exceptions to this order include “children 5 and under and others not able to safely wear a mask.”
The update also included specific information about student programming immediately impacted by the emergency order, including:
• Summer PrimeTime, Latchkey and Extended School Year (ESY) – “All students and employees are required to wear a mask; unless exempt.”
• Free Meal Sites – “Central Kitchen/Oaklawn/Wineteer host free summer meal sites. Staff working and patrons who are over the age of 5 who visit this site are required to wear a mask.”
• Athletics: “Athletes who are able to maintain six feet distance from others with only infrequent or incidental moments of closer proximity are not required to wear a mask. If unable to do this, masks are required.”
Updates can be found at derbyschools.com.