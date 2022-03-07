A third COVID-19 testing site is now open for operations within the Derby school district, offering testing (at no cost) with parent/guardian consent for students and staff who are displaying COVID-19 symptoms or wish to know if they are positive for COVID-19. Direct family members are also eligible to be screened if requested.
The latest testing site in USD 260 opened at Carlton Learning Center (4900 S. Clifton Ave., Wichita) as of March 7. The site will offer families that live outside Derby city limits easier access to before-school testing. The additional site is staffed with existing personnel.
USD 260 now has testing locations at the Educational Support Center (222 E. Madison), Wineteer Elementary (8801 E. Ent Dr., Wichita) and Carlton – with testing hours from 6-7:30 a.m. at the latter two and 6-8:30 a.m. at the ESC.