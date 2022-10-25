A candidate forum at the Derby Public Library on Oct. 20 organized by the League of Women Voters featured two candidates seeking the 82nd District Kansas House of Representatives seat.
Republican Leah Howell and Democrat Misti Hobbs squared off to share their views on a number of topics by answering questions from the league and from audience members.
Howell served as interim District 81 representative earlier this year for Blake Carpenter, who was taking a temporary leave due to obligations with the U.S. Air Force. Hobbs, a Derby resident for four years, is a children’s book illustrator and calls herself an advocate for special education.
The two candidates had opposing views on a variety of topics.
When asked about their positions on gun control, Hobbs identified herself as a Moms Demand Action Gun Sense candidate. She also shared that she has experienced gun death suicides in her family.
“We have got to get Red Flag laws. I’m not here to take your guns. I believe in people having the second amendment. You have a right to have your guns. But we’ve got to do so responsibly,” she said.
Some Red Flag laws would allow police, family members or even doctors to petition a court to take away someone’s firearms for up to a year if they feel that person is a threat to themselves or others.
Hobbs supports not only Red Flag laws but also supports gun permits and making the minimum age 21 to purchase a weapon.
Although well intentioned, Howell said Red Flag laws can create unintended consequences.
“I would argue in fact they impact our veterans in a negative way. Red Flag laws also often do not have due process. If your guns were to be confiscated, you don’t have an opportunity to go to court and fight for your rights,” Howell explained.
Howell also explained that such laws can place a higher risk on low income or minority communities who don’t have the financial means to fight for their rights and protect themselves.
When asked about expanding school choice and parents being able to take money to the school of their choice, Howell said she thinks school choice is a right and it is appropriate to give parents a choice. She says it is especially important for minority and lower income communities.
“This empowers them to get the best education that works for their child. And each child having the best opportunity matters. I don’t think anyone lacks the belief that the public education system will always be the resource for special needs and the many other services they offer,” Howell said.
Hobbs says she is for public education all the way and that pubic funding needs to stay within the public school system.
“I’m not a big fan of school choice. I just see that it is the destruction of a system,” Hobbs said.
Hobbs said that when it comes to special education each child should be ensured the free and appropriate education that they need.
The candidates were also asked what diversity, equity and inclusion means to them.
Howell, who says she has been part of an interracial family, feels that overwhelmingly people are loving and kind. But she said we should not stop listening to each other’s perspectives.
“We need to keep talking to one another and we need to keep listening to one another and not be so sure that our side is 100% in the right,” Howell explained.
Hobbs, who is in an interracial marriage, says that people are not actually honest in having an honest conversation on the topics and that there is diversity.
“We are different. There is injustice. There are economic gaps. We have to have a conversation that says first, there is an issue, so we can actually address the issues,” Hobbs said.
Hobbs says she is running because she feels local representatives have not been representing the population of Derby. She wants to flip the seat blue to help reduce what she calls the super majority in Topeka and get the state back on track.
“I know we can do better. I know we have got to stop the direction we are headed in, which is a bigger divide,” Hobbs said.
Having spent time earlier this year in Topeka, Howell said she has built relationships, influenced bills and been involved in state and local government. Because of that, Howell indicated she can walk in and start working for people on day one.
“I’m passionate about making effective change and I take serving you very seriously,” Howell said.