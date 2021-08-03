As part of an effort to reduce theft cases in the area, the Derby Police Department is requesting funding for 10 license plate reader cameras.
Dillons recently stepped up to partner with Derby PD in this effort, donating $3,200 towards the purchase of the license plate cameras.
Present at a ceremony recognizing that donation were (left to right) Derby Police Chief Robert Lee, Dillons Derby Marketplace store leader Roger Hornecker, Dillons (Greenway) store leader Anna Weber, Dillons Corporate Affairs Manager Sheila Regehr and Mayor Randy White.