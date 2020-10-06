Work was completed Oct. 5 on several traffic signals along Rock Road in Derby, replacing a mast arm and addressing some minor issues. As a result, city staff and the Traffic Engineer have found a solution to reduce delays during off peak times at the new Derby High School signal (while preserving safe access to the school). Equipment to implement this solution has been ordered and is planned to be installed when it arrives in several weeks.
DHS traffic signal gets further updates
