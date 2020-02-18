Derby High School students will be performing the smash hit musical comedy The Addams Family this week at the Derby High School Auditorium.
The audience will enjoy being reminded of the spooky and spectacular lives of Gomez, Morticia, Uncle Fester, Grandma, Wednesday, Pugsley and of course Lurch.
Three performances will be offered including, Thursday Feb. 20, Friday Feb. 21 and Saturday Feb. 22. All performances start at 7 p.m. at the Derby High School Auditorium. Tickets are $7.00 for adults and $5.00 for students and can be purchased at the door or online in advance at https://derbyhspa.booktix.com.