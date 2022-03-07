A desire to “get involved in the life of the school” propelled Derby High School’s Richard Shultz from computer science and math teacher to Director of Theatre – and a key supporter of school and community activities.
Almost immediately after he joined the staff at DHS almost three decades ago, Shultz volunteered his skills with sound and carpentry to the theatre teacher, Sue Tanner.
For most of the next 10 years, in addition to teaching math and computer science, Shultz was the theatre department’s technical director and decided teaching theatre was his calling. As Tanner neared retirement, Shultz became credentialed.
“I had to do a whole lot of undergraduate work [at Southwestern College] because I had nothing in the theater world in my degree,” Shultz said, "and then found a three-year, summer-only master’s program at Central Washington University.”
Shultz began teaching theatre in 2006 after completing his first summer in the master’s program and getting his rewritten theatre curriculum approved by the school board.
Shultz – 6’7” with a mellifluous baritone voice and ready smile – is a ubiquitous presence at DHS, providing lighting and sound support for music and theatre performances as well as other extracurricular activities.
When the auditorium was refitted with new chairs, house lights and stage lighting, Shultz represented all the departments at the planning meetings and during the work, and now keeps the auditorium calendar.
Shultz takes his volunteer activities as seriously as his teaching – putting his personal touch on everything he does.
For the ROTC’s annual military ball in the school commons, Shultz sets up a sound system using his personal equipment and sets the lighting to make full use of a mirrored ball.
The orchestra’s every-other-year performance of Trans-Siberian’s “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo” is “a ton of fun” for the good-natured Shultz.
“The orchestra members memorize their music to play in the dark and we throw a light show with it,” he said.
Shultz gets students involved in the community through the classes he teaches as well as the drama club he sponsors.
During the second semester of his Acting 3 class, students make Muppet-style puppets, develop their characters, learn how to manipulate them, and produce a puppet play that they present at all the Derby elementary schools in the spring.
“For many years, the drama club would spend a day volunteering at the Kansas Food Bank at least once and sometimes twice a year,” he said.
Although that ended with COVID, he tries to have them do at least four community service activities every year.
“This year. the freshmen did a hat and mitten tree at Christmas, sophomores did a ‘Trick-or-Treat So Kids Can Eat’ food drive around Halloween, juniors will be doing a project for the Kansas Humane Society after spring break, and seniors have collected about three gallons of soda can tabs to benefit Ronald McDonald House,” he said.
When he’s not immersed in teaching, directing, staging, set-building and technical support at the high school, Shultz finds time to share his time and talent with students.
“I own an amazing amount of gear because I teach sound workshops [as well as puppetry] at the Kansas and Texas Thespian Festivals every year,” he said.
Shultz also is involved with the International Thespian Festival and serves on the Kansas’ festival’s executive board.
For the last couple of years in June, Shultz has returned to his math roots, teaching geometry and Algebra II to high school Upward Bound students.
Before COVID, Shultz would spend at least a week at the orphanage he supports in San Pedro Sula, Honduras.
“I have a standing invitation to go down there and teach either at the school the orphanage runs or another high school,” he said.
After the breakneck pace of the school year, Shultz says summer is his time to “recharge so I can walk back into [DHS] in the fall, ready to go.”