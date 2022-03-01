As part of the upcoming National History Day, Derby High School teacher Kendal Warkentine was recently selected to take part in this spring’s “Historical Argumentation” webinar series.
The webinar series features resources from the Library of Congress and includes four live webinars with an expert historian. Teachers develop strategies to help their students think like a historian and develop a solid historical argument. The learning modules support NHD’s 2022 theme “Debate & Diplomacy in History: Successes, Failures, Consequences.”
Warkentine is one of 120 teachers enrolled for the spring 2022 course, for which participants will earn professional development credits. The course, and Warkentine’s involvement, is made possible by funding through the Library of Congress and 400 Years of African American History Commission.