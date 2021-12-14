The Derby High School community lost a cherished member of its staff on Dec. 7, as faculty member Pat Paske passed away suddenly.
Paske was fully entrenched in education, having taught, coached and served as an administrator at schools across Kansas for more than 50 years – the last 18 as a science teacher at DHS.
While he did not fill a coaching role during his time at DHS, Paske was still actively involved in the sports community – helping out as a track and field timer for area schools. Additionally, DHS boys basketball coach (and language arts teacher) Brett Flory noted Paske actively followed the high school teams and was invested in the Derby students and athletes.
“He was just one of the most friendly and genuinely kind and compassionate human beings that I’ve ever known. I didn’t know him as well as many others, but every single day when we’d walk by in the hallways he’d want to talk about our team or he’d be asking about a kid and how they’re doing,” Flory said. “He was just the epitome of what an educator should be. He was all about kids and trying to help them become better and do everything he could to help make that happen.”
Fellow science teacher Christina Gizzarelli noted that investment extended to staff as well and is something she will not soon forget.
“Mr. Paske was definitely one of a kind. I know for me, he was like a grandpa figure. He was always there with a warm smile and hello. You could always count on him to have advice or an anecdote for any situation,” Gizzarelli said. “I will miss my daily ‘Hello Grizz!’ from Pat.”
“He certainly was an amazing teacher and quite an interesting person,” said DHS principal Tim Hamblin.
As Flory put it, Paske had a “heart for education” and excelled at finding common ground with anyone he came across. Being a coach – of basketball, football, golf and track – that was felt in even the smallest details, something DHS counselor (and girls basketball coach) Dan Harrison attested to.
Harrison had many encounters with Paske in the coaching realm, starting when the latter was coaching at Lakin High School and the former suited up for Sublette High School. With an uncanny ability to remember the coaches and athletes he came across over the years, Harrison noticed that attention and passion in all aspects of Paske’s career in education.
“Whether it was one of his students or another staff member, he remembered all the small but important details that can make someone feel special,” Harrison said. “When I think about the best qualities that describe a coach and teacher, Pat Paske lived them all out every day he came to school. DHS will miss him in so many ways and I will miss our many conversations that reminded me of the best of the past and the optimism for the future.”
“He was always thinking of others and so selfless and kind,” Flory said. “That’ll be a legacy that lasts a long time.”
Currently, a memorial scholarship for DHS students is being established in Paske’s honor through the Derby Community Foundation.