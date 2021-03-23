Four Derby High School students created a display in the shape of a syringe to raise community awareness about the COVID-19 pandemic and the ways it has impacted the community. The display will be entered in a state HOSA competition at the end of March. Vy Nguyen, Katrina Turner, Anna Lin and Vivian Kalb sent out post-it notes to students and teachers, asking them to write out how the pandemic has affected them. They were able to get the finished display hung up in time for the one-year anniversary of WHO declaring the coronavirus a pandemic. Each square in the poster and letters is a post-it note from a DHS student or teacher. PICTURED: Vy Nguyen (left) and Vivian Kalb.
DHS students use creativity to promote community awareness
- BY INFORMER STAFF news@derbyinformer.com
