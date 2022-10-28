Members of the Derby High School Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) executive board recently traveled to Salina for the fall leadership conference on Oct. 19. Students were able to develop leadership skills, gain information and prepare for state competition through mock events.
Competing at the conference, DHS students Jayden Island and Elena Molina took first place in the Forensic Science event. Forensic Science provides HOSA members with the opportunity to work as a team to apply their knowledge and skills in creating a solution to a forensic science-related problem.