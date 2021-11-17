The South Central Kansas Music Educators Association recently held auditions for the District Band and Orchestra ensembles. A number of Derby High School students were selected for inclusion among these groups.
Students selected for District Band included Danielle Turner (flute), Kella Schnelle (bassoon, first chair), Caris Johnson (clarinet), Nathan Cockrell (clarinet), Paloma Gomez (clarinet), Adelynn Snyder (trumpet), Ariaunna Stewart (trumpet), Emily Reed (trumpet), Brandon Beal (horn), Elliott Cotterill (trombone, first chair) and Josh Strott (tuba).
DHS students selected for the Orchestra included Abrie Mong (violin 2), Logan Bach (bassoon), Kyle Devault (clarinet) and Michaela Richert (tuba).
Clinics and concerts will be held Dec. 4 at Andover Central High School.