South Central Kansas Music Educators Association (SCKMEA) recently held auditions for the district Jazz Band. Two students from Derby High School were selected for inclusion. Freshman Matthew Cockrell was selected for third chair trombone and junior Nathan Cockrell was selected for first chair tenor saxophone. A third student, senior Sam Harrison, was selected as an alternate on the trombone. This is the first time any of the three have been selected for this honor.
Due to the Covid-19 situation, auditions were recorded and submitted to a committee and the group was then selected. The jazz band will not have a performance this year as all in-person ensemble performances have been canceled. However, selection to the district-level group will allow these students to audition for the All-State Jazz Band.