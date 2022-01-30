A total of 17 members from the Derby High School Philharmonic Orchestra were selected to participate in the Southwestern College Honor Orchestra, meeting recently on Jan. 24. The experience included a full day of rehearsals, a college lecture on the Gershwins and a performance at the end of the day.
DHS students taking part included (violin) Shelby Bussman, Hailey Flanders, Elizabeth Graham, Sara Hanford, LaNae Hostetler, Abrie Mong, Hannah Parks, Nolan Stokes, Rune Turnbull, Haven Wirsig, (viola) Declan Rippstein, Darius Ybarra, (cello) Pierre Mason, Katrina Turner, Emily Walton, (bass) Kamela Corbin and Gavi Perryman.