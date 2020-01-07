Three Derby High School students were recently nominated for United States service academies by Kansas 4th District Congressman Ron Estes. The students were interviewed by a panel of local community leaders at the Wichita District Office. A one-on-one meeting with Rep. Estes followed their interview.
Derby Students nominated for academies include Crew Squires for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, the U.S Naval Academy and the U.S. Air Force Academy. Aaron Lamson was nominated for the U.S. Naval Academy and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy. Shelby Clinton was nominated for the U.S. Air Force Academy.
Members of Congress may nominate up to ten candidates for appointment to four of the five U.S. service academies. The U.S. Coast Guard Academy does not require a congressional nomination for appointment.