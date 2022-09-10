Jayden Island and Ethan Johnson, both current Derby High School students, were recently recognized by the National Speech and Debate Association as Academic All-Americans.
The award recognizes academic rigor, competitive speech and debate, as well as personal excellence. It is given to students who have completed at least five semesters of high school, earned the degree of Superior Distinction in the National Speech and Debate Association’s honor society (750 or more merit points), met criteria for GPA and/or test scores, and demonstrated outstanding character and leadership.