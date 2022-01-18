The Kansas Music Educators Association announced the rosters for All-State ensembles recently, with a number of Derby High School students selected to participate.
Among those representing Derby in the All-State band are Brandon Beal (seventh chair, french horn), Mekaila Richert (sixth chair, tuba) and Caris Johnson (third alternate, B-flat clarinet). Logan Bach (first chair, bassoon) also made the All-State orchestra.
Students selected will perform with the All-State ensembles at the KMEA conference Feb. 25 (orchestra) and Feb. 26 (band) at Wichita’s Century II Concert Hall.