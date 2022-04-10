Hosting March Madness brings a special buzz to the area, and the excitement is high regardless of the teams. The NCAA Women’s basketball tournament made its way to Wichita last month for the first time since 2011 and the first NCAA tournament event since 2018.
Derby High School students had the opportunity to work on press row at the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games at INTRUST Bank Arena in March. The team comprised of seniors Janeah Berry and Conley Hamblin, juniors Cooper Chadwick and Agness Mbezi with 2021 Derby High graduate Blake Chadwick were a part of the media responsible for producing notes to distribute to the media members at the tournament.
The crew worked behind the scenes going to press conferences and shootarounds, transcribing quotes and finding unique storylines in a span of four days. During the games, the group tracked runs, big moments and trends to follow the ins and outs of each game.
Backed by the guidance of DHS journalism teacher Joanna Chadwick, the team entered the experience ready to work and learn, unsure of what to expect. It was a bit overwhelming on the opening day full of press conferences, where the real work began.
The grind started |before the teams took the floor with a day
full of press conferences, and the crew was exposed to the real behind-the-scenes action on day two.
According to Cooper Chadwick, the second day was the biggest adjustment day where he saw the real challenge of what it takes to run an event of this magnitude. Chadwick said that the scoreboard went out, and everyone behind the scenes worked quickly to get everything working smoothly, which was something that a fan might not see.
The group also experienced the corporate side of the tournament. According to Hamblin, he got a stern talking to by an event facilitator for having a water bottle on press row instead of the cups of a tournament sponsor.
There were some positive interactions along the way, from quick conversations and observations with the players, coaches and even a few media members. Hamblin said it was difficult not to root for a team because of the personal connections and storylines learned at press conferences. Mbezi said she had the chance to observe a few of the media members to get a perspective on the work that goes into finding a story.
“I had a brief conversation with a writer, and just seeing the amount of research she does, just following players the whole season, I was amazed by the work she was doing,” Mbezi said. “The questions she asked and her writing style. I gained a lot more respect for the research that writers do writing stories and wanted to take that into my writing as well.”
Since the crew did not know what to expect, there were no internal expectations, which made them feel comfortable and like they held their own as a unit throughout the tournament.
“We were so focused on knowing what to do, how to do it and doing it well that we were not so worried about messing up,” Berry said. “We just wanted to learn and do a good job.”
Despite the long hours and learning moments, the entire crew was sad on the final night when Louisville cut down the nets, and left excited to have another opportunity to do it again.
Joanna Chadwick was unsure of how the week would go after seeing the team’s first set of notes but said that everyone was determined to learn, and by the final night, the team could handle it themselves. The growth of the students was the most significant aspect that Chadwick saw through the experience.
“It was really exciting to see their growth,” Chadwick said. “It takes a special person who is willing to say, ‘OK, I don’t know what I am doing, and I have to learn,’ and they did, and that is what I really thought was special about that whole group.”
Mbezi said that looking down press row and seeing all the media members was a surreal experience, and being involved in the environment with professionals was something she will never forget.
Cooper Chadwick was surprised by the noticeable details on press row that one might not see watching at home or in the stands.
“It is a different kind of feeling,” Chadwick said. “[On TV] they replay the highlights and you see it from afar, but when you are on the court seeing it, it is a totally different feeling. You watch the little stuff. There is so much going on that I would not have experienced or seen it if I wasn’t sitting on press row.”
For Hamblin, having the chance to do a trial run of working in media helped him see a possible career path as he moves on from DHS, and was thankful for the opportunity to be challenged in a new way.
“It is awesome because I was kind of on the fence about wanting to go into media stuff, but having a trial run to see if you can handle it was a big thing,” Hamblin said. “It reassured me that I wanted to be behind the scenes, close to it, and involved as much as I can.”
Classmate Berry felt similar feelings and the desire to have another opportunity in the future and feels like she took a significant step to achieve that with her experience on press row.
“I enjoyed it so much,” Berry said. “It was a really good experience that I will be looking back on for a while. Hopefully, I get to do it again, and this was a good first step.”