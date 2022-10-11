A trio of Derby High School students were recently awarded in the “10 Schools, 100 Bowls, 10,000 meals” exhibit. The exhibit was held in conjunction with the upcoming Empty Bowls-Wichita Chili Cook-Off on Oct. 22, which benefits local food banks.
Derby students received three of the nine awards given, including Teagan Grady taking first in the conceptual category, Emma Willis taking second in the functional category and Haly Washburn taking third in the sculptural category. Award winners will receive a certificate and cash prize from the Kansas Food Bank.