COURTESY OF DERBY HIGH SCHOOL

Derby High School student Logan Bach was recently named one of the winners of the Wichita Symphony’s Youth Talent Audition contest, taking second place. Bach is a drum major for the marching band, plays alto saxophone with the DHS jazz ensemble and bassoon in the wind ensemble – serving as principal bassoon of the Wichita Youth Symphony Orchestra for five years.

As part of his winnings, Bach will perform a solo with the Youth Symphony and Repertory Orchestra in their spring concerts March 5 and 6 at Century II Concert Hall.

