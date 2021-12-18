Derby High School student Logan Bach was recently named one of the winners of the Wichita Symphony’s Youth Talent Audition contest, taking second place. Bach is a drum major for the marching band, plays alto saxophone with the DHS jazz ensemble and bassoon in the wind ensemble – serving as principal bassoon of the Wichita Youth Symphony Orchestra for five years.
As part of his winnings, Bach will perform a solo with the Youth Symphony and Repertory Orchestra in their spring concerts March 5 and 6 at Century II Concert Hall.