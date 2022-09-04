As part of the College Board National Recognition Programs, Derby High School student Jayden Island was recently recognized with an academic honor, earning the National African American Recognition Award.
Students who may be eligible for the honors have a GPA of 3.5 or higher and have excelled on the PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10, or earned a score of 3 or higher on two or more AP Exams. They are also either African American or Black, Hispanic American or Latinx, Indigenous, and/or attend school in a rural area or small town.