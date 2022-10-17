It was “game on” recently for 16-year-old Derby High School junior and Oklahoma University fan Landon Stewart and his family.
It was “game on” recently for 16-year-old Derby High School junior and Oklahoma University fan Landon Stewart and his family.
Landon, who has Down Syndrome, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) more than three years ago.
“I knew this [ALL] was fairly common with Down Syndrome children, but we hoped it wouldn’t happen to him,” said Amanda Stewart, Landon’s mother.
When she noticed a bruise on his back in July 2019 after he had fallen off the steps in their back porch area, she ended up taking him to Wesley Hospital where the ALL diagnosis was confirmed.
After about 10 weeks in the hospital, Landon’s parents brought him home where he continued treatments.
“It was a hard road,” Stewart said. “He had several blood transfusions, we had to give him shots for a blood clot in his brain, and he got COVID.”
While he was hospitalized, a social worker applied on his behalf to Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas.
“He wanted to go to Hawaii and see the beach, but the timing was not good,” Stewart said. “With the leukemia we didn’t want him to get the vaccine he would have had to get to travel.
“Landon, my husband [Marshall] and I have always been OU fans – Marshall was born in Oklahoma, and I have relatives there,” Stewart said, “so we thought an OU game and meeting the players would be awesome.”
Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas teamed with Make-A-Wish Oklahoma and the OU Soul Mission team to provide an unforgettable experience for Landon.
Accompanied by his parents and younger brother Noah – older brother Koby had to work – the family arrived in Norman on Sept. 23.
“We watched the team practice then got to go onto the field and walk around,” Stewart said.
On game day, the family got behind-the-scenes stadium tours with former OU star Caleb Kelly, one of the leaders of the SOUL Mission.
Landon participated in the game day Walk of Champions – the team’s arrival – walking alongside Coach Brent Venables.
Along with videos, photos, and meeting players and mascots, the family watched a pre-game practice and had seats “almost on the field” for the game against K-State.
“[Country singer] Toby Keith was there,” Stewart enthused. “We didn’t get to talk to him, but we did get some video.”
The family was gifted with shirts and hats, and Landon with some special team gear, before returning home.
Even though OU lost the game, Stewart said “after all Landon has been through, it was well worth it.”
Landon has been in remission since December 2021 and will be tested at least every other month for four more years to ensure the cancer does not return.
After being out of school for two-and-a-half-half years, he returned last spring and is doing well.
“I’m thankful he didn’t reverse [educationally],” Stewart, a special education paraprofessional at Tanglewood Elementary, said. “I thank God every day for how high-functioning he is.”