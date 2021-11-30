At the Nov. 22 Board of Education meeting, Derby High School staff were recognized for their years of service at Derby Public Schools, including (10 years) Kelley Baney, Col. Michael Dillard, Cindy Edwards, Brett Flory, Eric Hendrick, Jenni Johnson, Tyler Morris, Chris Pinaire, Lori Schock, Sherry Yeager, Debra Leonard, (15 years) Mindy Grow, Vicky Hastings, Matt VanBoening, Shirley Bianco, (20 years) Penny Christensen, Craig Godderz, Michael Jeffery, Melinda Keen, Bill Ross, Tonia Stoehr, (25 years) Tim Hamblin and (30 years) Susan Reaves. Additionally, Anita Curtis and Tim Hamblin received the University of Kansas School of Education 25-year certificate for completing 25 years of teaching and/or administrative service in public or private schools.